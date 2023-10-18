DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases New Stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DDS. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 55.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Dillard’s during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Dillard’s during the first quarter worth $102,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Dillard’s during the first quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dillard’s by 14,924.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 177,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on DDS. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Dillard’s from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dillard’s in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Dillard’s Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE DDS opened at $317.73 on Wednesday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $272.58 and a twelve month high of $417.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $7.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $3.32. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 46.53% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 39.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Dillard’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.10%.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The company also engages in the general contracting construction activities.

