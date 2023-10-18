DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Position in Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.12% of Poseida Therapeutics worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSTX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Poseida Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 187.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Poseida Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Poseida Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Poseida Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSTX opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $208.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $8.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.32.

Poseida Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PSTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.21. Poseida Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 18.64% and a negative return on equity of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $20.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company develops P-PSMA-ALLO1, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

