DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 35.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,357 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 763 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,097 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Wix.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 83.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a report on Friday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.88.

Wix.com Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $85.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -77.86 and a beta of 1.24. Wix.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $66.18 and a twelve month high of $102.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.95.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.55 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wix.com

(Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.