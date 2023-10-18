DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Stock Position in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Free Report) by 62.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,181 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,870 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in First of Long Island were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in First of Long Island by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 115,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in First of Long Island by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 36,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 62,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 28,162 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 105,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in First of Long Island in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Get First of Long Island alerts:

First of Long Island Price Performance

Shares of First of Long Island stock opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. The First of Long Island Co. has a twelve month low of $8.79 and a twelve month high of $19.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.65.

First of Long Island Announces Dividend

First of Long Island ( NASDAQ:FLIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). First of Long Island had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $24.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.80 million. Analysts forecast that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. First of Long Island’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on First of Long Island

First of Long Island Profile

(Free Report)

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.