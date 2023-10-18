DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 20,000 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 20.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,802,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,685,000 after purchasing an additional 829,234 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $26,758,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $15,336,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $15,368,000. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 115.7% during the first quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 570,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,621,000 after purchasing an additional 306,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HRMY opened at $23.11 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.47. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.61 and a one year high of $62.08.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $134.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.79 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 40.16% and a return on equity of 42.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HRMY. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $72.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.29.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

