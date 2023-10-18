DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 2,017 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Safehold were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Safehold in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,207,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Safehold by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Safehold in the 2nd quarter valued at $368,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Safehold alerts:

Safehold Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SAFE opened at $16.64 on Wednesday. Safehold Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.72 and a 12 month high of $36.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.54. The company has a quick ratio of 39.19, a current ratio of 39.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.34.

Safehold Announces Dividend

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Safehold had a positive return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($4.00) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Safehold news, CEO Jay Sugarman bought 65,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,399,988.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,347,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAFE. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Safehold from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Safehold from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Safehold from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Safehold in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Safehold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Safehold

About Safehold

(Free Report)

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.