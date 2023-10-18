DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 408 Shares of F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in shares of F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in F&G Annuities & Life were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in F&G Annuities & Life by 4,630.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 14,353 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Insider Activity at F&G Annuities & Life

In other F&G Annuities & Life news, CEO Christopher O. Blunt purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.38 per share, with a total value of $131,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 434,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,467,254.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

F&G Annuities & Life Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of FG opened at $31.01 on Wednesday. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion and a PE ratio of 6.74.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F&G Annuities & Life Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. F&G Annuities & Life’s payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

F&G Annuities & Life Profile

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc provides fixed annuities and life insurance products in the United States. It serves retail annuity and life customers, as well as institutional clients. The company portfolio includes fixed indexed annuities, multi-year guarantee annuities, and pension risk transfer solution, as well as indexed universal life insurance and institutional funding agreements.

