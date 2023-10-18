DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 50,719 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 490 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50,719 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 221.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 5,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 93,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,361,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 9.3% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 44,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.66, for a total transaction of $8,080,055.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,357,681.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark S. Bartlett sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $631,159.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,024,741.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 44,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.66, for a total transaction of $8,080,055.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,357,681.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,897 shares of company stock valued at $16,658,744 over the last ninety days. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FCN. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on FTI Consulting in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

FTI Consulting Stock Up 0.1 %

FCN opened at $189.11 on Wednesday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.09 and a 1-year high of $205.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $184.04 and a 200-day moving average of $187.75.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.19. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $864.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

