DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 6,000 Shares of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Algoma Steel Group were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Algoma Steel Group by 1,414.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 48,108 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Algoma Steel Group by 30.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 17,698 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the first quarter worth $561,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the first quarter worth $730,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the first quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

ASTL stock opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $9.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.24.

Algoma Steel Group ( NASDAQ:ASTL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.12). Algoma Steel Group had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $615.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Algoma Steel Group Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Separately, Stifel Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Algoma Steel Group in a research report on Sunday, September 17th.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

