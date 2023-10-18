DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Takes Position in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $447,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $477,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 31,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 57.3% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 756,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,593,000 after purchasing an additional 275,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,537,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,612,000 after buying an additional 66,010 shares during the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STVN stock opened at €33.92 ($35.71) on Wednesday. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a 12-month low of €13.71 ($14.43) and a 12-month high of €36.30 ($38.21). The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €31.11 and its 200 day moving average is €29.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.85.

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported €0.15 ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of €0.14 ($0.15) by €0.01 ($0.01). Stevanato Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business had revenue of €277.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €275.39 million. Research analysts expect that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STVN. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Stevanato Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of €33.63 ($35.39).

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for biopharma and healthcare. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

