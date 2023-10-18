Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.06% of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 405.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 426.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the first quarter valued at $103,000.

Get Dimensional International High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Price Performance

DIHP opened at $23.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of -1.00.

About Dimensional International High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.