DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 462.0% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DTE opened at $98.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.43. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $122.40. The company has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total value of $283,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,507.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

