FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Holdings Boosted by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 65.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,566,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,501,000 after purchasing an additional 297,552 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FirstCash by 19.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,282,000 after acquiring an additional 730,072 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstCash by 98,847.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,317,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312,712 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,286,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,511,000 after acquiring an additional 36,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in FirstCash by 1.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,176,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,222,000 after purchasing an additional 16,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FirstCash

In related news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 19,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $1,909,640.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,963,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,373,208.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 340,833 shares of company stock worth $34,110,278 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

FirstCash Stock Performance

FCFS opened at $105.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.19 and a 200-day moving average of $97.06. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.59 and a 52-week high of $106.74.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.16. FirstCash had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $750.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is currently 28.06%.

FirstCash Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

