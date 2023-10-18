Flagship Private Wealth LLC Invests $219,000 in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 644 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 54,021 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,396,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 10,761 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,518,749 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $437,855,000 after buying an additional 94,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 868,980 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $295,161,000 after buying an additional 8,762 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.85.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.2 %

Microsoft stock opened at $332.06 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $366.78. The company has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $325.07 and a 200-day moving average of $322.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.96%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

