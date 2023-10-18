Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,426 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 156,562 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HAL. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 259.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 120,122 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 70.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 128,001 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 52,933 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth about $696,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 81.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 83.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $43.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $38.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.80.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 10.98%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,012,362. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $383,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,126 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,925.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,012,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,227 shares of company stock valued at $7,021,655. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

