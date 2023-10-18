ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,032 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICL Group by 1,091.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of ICL Group in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ICL Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.83.

ICL Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ICL stock opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.98. ICL Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $9.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. ICL Group had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.43%.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

