Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,359 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Independent Bank Group worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTX. Numerai GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the first quarter worth $747,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 31,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 7,171 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 557.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 13,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 50.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group Stock Performance

Shares of IBTX opened at $38.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.01. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.81 and a 1 year high of $69.35.

Independent Bank Group Announces Dividend

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $127.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.17 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.68%. Independent Bank Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IBTX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Independent Bank Group from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Independent Bank Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

