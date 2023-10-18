Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Short Interest Update

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,040,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the September 15th total of 6,670,000 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KRC. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

KRC opened at $31.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.93. Kilroy Realty has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $45.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.85%.

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $136,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

