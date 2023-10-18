Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KVYO. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Klaviyo in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on Klaviyo in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Klaviyo in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on Klaviyo in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Klaviyo in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Klaviyo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Klaviyo stock opened at $32.22 on Monday. Klaviyo has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $39.47.

In other news, Director Jennifer Ceran sold 12,000 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $339,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jennifer Ceran sold 12,000 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $339,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 4,919,165 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $139,310,752.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 663,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,797,938.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company that provides a software-as-a-service platform to enable its customers to send the right messages at the right time across email, short message service (SMS), and push notifications. The company offers Klaviyo, a marketing automation platform that sends personalized and targeted messages.

