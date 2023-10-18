Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Now Covered by Mizuho

Investment analysts at Mizuho started coverage on shares of Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KVYO. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.75.

Shares of KVYO opened at $32.22 on Monday. Klaviyo has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $39.47.

In other news, Director Jennifer Ceran sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $339,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Klaviyo news, Director Jennifer Ceran sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $339,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 4,919,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $139,310,752.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 663,769 shares in the company, valued at $18,797,938.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company that provides a software-as-a-service platform to enable its customers to send the right messages at the right time across email, short message service (SMS), and push notifications. The company offers Klaviyo, a marketing automation platform that sends personalized and targeted messages.

