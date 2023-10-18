Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $9.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $12.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KOS. Barclays boosted their target price on Kosmos Energy from $9.40 to $9.80 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America raised Kosmos Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.70 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $113.11.

Kosmos Energy Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Kosmos Energy stock opened at $7.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Kosmos Energy has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $8.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.67.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $273.32 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kosmos Energy will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 143.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 50.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 33.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,054 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

