LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Decreases Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,093 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 5.3% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $35,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,602,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 4,208 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,166 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinDec Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $332.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $322.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.77. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $366.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

