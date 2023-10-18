Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Downgraded to “Underperform” at National Bankshares

National Bankshares lowered shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has C$27.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$32.00.

LB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Laurentian Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Cormark lowered Laurentian Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Laurentian Bank of Canada from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$36.00.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Performance

LB stock opened at C$26.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$26.17 and a 1 year high of C$48.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$34.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$34.11.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported C$1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.15 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$260.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$263.60 million. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 21.20%. As a group, analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.8354204 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

