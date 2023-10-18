Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Purchases 127 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,914 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.7% of Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Apple by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after buying an additional 25,926,552 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $150,975,907,000 after buying an additional 20,424,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 16,638.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,593,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $94,566,000 after buying an additional 15,500,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Down 0.9 %

Apple stock opened at $177.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.79. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $198.23.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 455,004 shares of company stock worth $79,238,767. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

