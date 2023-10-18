LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $29.82 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,555 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 5.2% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $29,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 15.4% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 42,568 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,496,000 after buying an additional 5,681 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 9.6% in the second quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth $219,000. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 24.1% during the second quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 7,941 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.2 %

Microsoft stock opened at $332.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $366.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $325.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.52.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

