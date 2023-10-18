Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CEO Matthew J. Murphy Sells 30,000 Shares

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total transaction of $1,600,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 869,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,385,154.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $53.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a PE ratio of -120.84, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.43. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $67.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.86 and its 200 day moving average is $53.90.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -54.55%.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.35.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Marvell Technology

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 26.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.1% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 225,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,748,000 after purchasing an additional 8,904 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 108.6% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 24,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 44.2% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 65,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 20,089 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.