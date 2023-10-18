MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,398 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in MasTec were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 40.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the first quarter valued at $53,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 54.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 2,272.7% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MTZ shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on MasTec from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on MasTec from $125.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on MasTec from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on MasTec in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on MasTec from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.82.

In other MasTec news, CFO Paul Dimarco sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $95,038.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,837. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other MasTec news, CFO Paul Dimarco sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $95,038.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,837. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Timothy Michael Love sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $78,248.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,116.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

MTZ stock opened at $68.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.57. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.60 and a 1 year high of $123.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -429.94 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.29.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

