Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Bensler LLC’s Largest Position

Bensler LLC decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,258 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 5.4% of Bensler LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $28,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 54,021 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,396,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp boosted its stake in Microsoft by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 10,761 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Microsoft by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,518,749 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $437,855,000 after buying an additional 94,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 868,980 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $295,161,000 after buying an additional 8,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Microsoft from $411.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on Microsoft from $371.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $332.06 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $366.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.52.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 30.96%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

