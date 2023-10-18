Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 200,037 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,175 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 200,037 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,225.8% in the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,458,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,207,763 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Redburn Partners raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.26.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.8 %

AMZN opened at $131.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $145.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 103.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.07 and its 200 day moving average is $124.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

