MRP Capital Investments LLC Sells 1,865 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

MRP Capital Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,731 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Markel Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 24.8% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $131.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.07 and a 200 day moving average of $124.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 103.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $145.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,207,763 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

