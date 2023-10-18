Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,708 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Pathward Financial worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASH. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial during the first quarter worth $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial during the first quarter worth $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 1,977.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,849 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 5,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CASH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pathward Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Pathward Financial Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ CASH opened at $48.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.35. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.04 and a 12 month high of $60.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.34. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.66%.

Pathward Financial Company Profile

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

