PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in shares of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.68% of PFSweb worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in PFSweb by 533.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in PFSweb by 321.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares during the period. Orchard Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PFSweb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in PFSweb by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in PFSweb by 628.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFSweb Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PFSW opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average of $4.92. PFSweb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $11.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.91 million, a PE ratio of -26.68 and a beta of 1.34.

PFSweb ( NASDAQ:PFSW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. PFSweb had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $67.92 million during the quarter.

PFSW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of PFSweb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PFSweb in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About PFSweb

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. The company offers order to cash service, which provides distributed order orchestration and payment processing; order fulfillment services; contact center services that are focused on providing essential services, such as order entry, returns authorization, product inquiry, and order tracking, as well as iCommerce Agent, an application where agents provides customer service functions, such as placing orders, checking order status, facilitating returns, initiating upsell and cross sell, managing escalations, and gathering voice of the customer information.

