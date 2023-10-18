Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has $246.00 target price on the oil and gas development company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $273.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PXD. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $253.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $263.83.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $251.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $274.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $234.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.29. The firm has a market cap of $58.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.42.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 25.53%. Equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $1.84 dividend. This represents a $7.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

