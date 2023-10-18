ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $14.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on ProFrac from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.

ProFrac Price Performance

Shares of ACDC opened at $9.57 on Tuesday. ProFrac has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09). ProFrac had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 202.01%. The business had revenue of $709.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.97 million. Research analysts anticipate that ProFrac will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACDC. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in ProFrac in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProFrac by 1,789.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 7,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the 1st quarter worth $90,000.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp., an integrated energy services company, provides stimulation services, proppants production, and other complementary products and services to oil and gas companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

