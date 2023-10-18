Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,661 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Provident Financial Services worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 98,728 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 8,174 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,474 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $711,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,123,279 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $40,724,000 after acquiring an additional 172,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 128,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 14,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP Walter Sierotko acquired 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $98,658.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,806. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on PFS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Provident Financial Services from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Provident Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PFS

Provident Financial Services Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:PFS opened at $14.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.81. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $24.58.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $118.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.55 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 25.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.44%.

Provident Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.