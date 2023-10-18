RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in RB Global were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of RB Global during the 1st quarter worth $587,759,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in RB Global by 380.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in RB Global by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in RB Global in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in RB Global in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RB Global Stock Performance

Shares of RBA stock opened at $67.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.32. RB Global, Inc. has a one year low of $48.72 and a one year high of $67.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.91, a PEG ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.91.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.17). RB Global had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that RB Global, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. RB Global’s payout ratio is 117.39%.

Insider Transactions at RB Global

In related news, Director Michael D. Sieger purchased 1,000 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.08 per share, with a total value of $58,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,330.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other RB Global news, CEO James Francis Kessler bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.30 per share, with a total value of $112,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,547,519.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Sieger bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.08 per share, for a total transaction of $58,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,330.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,911 shares of company stock valued at $412,150. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on RBA shares. Raymond James upgraded RB Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on RB Global from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of RB Global from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Further Reading

