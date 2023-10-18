Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Free Report) by 63.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,569 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,532 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Republic Bancorp were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,848,000 after buying an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 23.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Bancorp Stock Up 2.2 %

RBCAA opened at $45.55 on Wednesday. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.23 and a 1-year high of $48.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.34 and a 200-day moving average of $43.24.

Insider Activity at Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBCAA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.29). Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 23.14% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $84.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Scott Trager bought 2,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.13 per share, for a total transaction of $100,009.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 51,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,398,667.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Republic Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Republic Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

