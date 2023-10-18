Rockwood Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,069 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,069 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crew Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Microsoft by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 7,941 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,109 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,529,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Derbend Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 11,168 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Arista Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 868,980 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $295,161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,762 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Redburn Partners decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.85.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MSFT

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $332.06 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $366.78. The company has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $325.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.