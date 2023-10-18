Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 15,000 Shares

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.36, for a total transaction of $3,125,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,221,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,482,147.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 13th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.03, for a total transaction of $3,075,450.00.

On Wednesday, October 11th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.51, for a total transaction of $3,097,650.00.

On Monday, October 9th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.69, for a total transaction of $3,100,350.00.

On Friday, October 6th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total transaction of $3,088,200.00.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total value of $3,023,100.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.81, for a total value of $3,042,150.00.

On Friday, September 29th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $3,063,450.00.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $3,037,950.00.

On Monday, September 25th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $3,083,550.00.

On Friday, September 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total value of $3,114,450.00.

NYSE:CRM opened at $209.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $210.60 and a 200-day moving average of $209.76. The company has a market capitalization of $204.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.97, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 8,428 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,036 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,522 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.28.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

