Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Srinivas Tallapragada Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.72, for a total value of $2,057,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,376 shares in the company, valued at $12,009,110.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Monday, October 9th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total value of $2,055,900.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $2,015,800.00.

On Monday, September 25th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.06, for a total value of $2,050,600.00.

On Monday, September 18th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.25, for a total value of $2,152,500.00.

On Monday, September 11th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total value of $2,257,300.00.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $209.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $204.17 billion, a PE ratio of 131.97, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $238.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $210.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.76.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.28.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

