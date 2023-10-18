SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Free Report) by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,377 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 184,099 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.11% of SandRidge Energy worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SandRidge Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $609,000. Next Level Private LLC grew its position in SandRidge Energy by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 43,274 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,906 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in SandRidge Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $688,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SandRidge Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in SandRidge Energy by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 364,111 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 33,013 shares during the period. 20.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SD shares. TheStreet raised SandRidge Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on SandRidge Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at SandRidge Energy

In related news, CEO Grayson R. Pranin sold 4,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $76,678.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,606.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SandRidge Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:SD opened at $16.44 on Wednesday. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.62 and a 52 week high of $22.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.72 million, a PE ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.34.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 27.76% and a net margin of 97.92%. The firm had revenue of $33.42 million for the quarter.

SandRidge Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. SandRidge Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.45%.

SandRidge Energy Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2022, it had an interest in 1,471 gross producing wells. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

