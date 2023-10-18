Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $70.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Sensient Technologies stock opened at $58.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Sensient Technologies has a twelve month low of $52.90 and a twelve month high of $79.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.58 and its 200 day moving average is $67.71.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $374.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensient Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,795,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $402,561,000 after purchasing an additional 13,571 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,791,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $332,227,000 after purchasing an additional 62,855 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,418,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,885,000 after purchasing an additional 14,812 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,138,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $81,010,000 after purchasing an additional 102,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 978,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,620,000 after purchasing an additional 34,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors & Extracts Group segment offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.