Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,137 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.7% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth $364,000. Crew Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in Microsoft by 24.1% during the second quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 7,941 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 4.3% during the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,109 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,529,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Derbend Asset Management raised its position in Microsoft by 3.6% during the second quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 11,168 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arista Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 7.2% during the second quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $332.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $366.78.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $411.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $371.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.85.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

