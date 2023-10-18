Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,640 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 122.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 585 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 133.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 785 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:SKX opened at $50.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.93. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $56.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.46. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on SKX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

