Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Position Boosted by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Standex International were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SXI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Standex International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Standex International by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Standex International by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Standex International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Standex International by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Standex International

In other news, CAO Sean C. Valashinas sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $155,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,647.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara Joanne Edwards sold 970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.77, for a total transaction of $151,096.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,704.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sean C. Valashinas sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $155,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,647.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,425 shares of company stock valued at $983,567 over the last three months. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Standex International Price Performance

SXI stock opened at $150.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Standex International Co. has a one year low of $84.87 and a one year high of $168.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.07.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $188.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.81 million. Standex International had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on SXI. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Standex International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

