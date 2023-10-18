Starfox Financial Services LLC Has $402,000 Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Starfox Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,070 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 0.4% of Starfox Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Starfox Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Apple by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 785,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $129,447,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Arista Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,680 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Apple by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,919,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $646,332,000 after acquiring an additional 89,615 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC raised its stake in Apple by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 26,276 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kraus & Co raised its stake in Apple by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 29,416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $5,661,792.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,237,944.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 455,004 shares of company stock valued at $79,238,767. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $177.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.79. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $198.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on Apple from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.40.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

