State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Lakeland Financial worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $51.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $83.57.

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $95.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.40 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 27.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.69%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LKFN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Lakeland Financial from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lakeland Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th.

In other news, Director M Scott Welch acquired 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.98 per share, with a total value of $199,841.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,345,959.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director M Scott Welch acquired 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.98 per share, with a total value of $199,841.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,345,959.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.26 per share, for a total transaction of $165,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,730.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 7,820 shares of company stock valued at $415,266 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

