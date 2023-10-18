State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EHC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 32.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 10.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 12.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Encompass Health by 3.6% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,106,000 after purchasing an additional 44,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on EHC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Encompass Health from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.

Encompass Health Price Performance

EHC opened at $64.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $45.19 and a 12-month high of $72.06.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.21. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Research analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.29%.

Insider Transactions at Encompass Health

In other news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 8,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total value of $577,096.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,975.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 25,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $1,799,949.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,345,599.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 8,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total value of $577,096.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,975.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Profile

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Read More

