State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Holdings in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Veeco Instruments worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VECO. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 470.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veeco Instruments news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $44,045.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,283,673.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mary Jane Raymond sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $45,075.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,520 shares in the company, valued at $917,126. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $44,045.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,283,673.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,717 shares of company stock valued at $229,251. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ VECO opened at $26.96 on Wednesday. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $31.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $161.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VECO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Veeco Instruments in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Veeco Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veeco Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.57.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

