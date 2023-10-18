State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.10% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 16.9% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 146,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after buying an additional 21,175 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 11.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 153,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after buying an additional 15,775 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 7.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $1,855,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 18.8% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 516,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,888,000 after purchasing an additional 81,526 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHCT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Community Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHCT opened at $29.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.74. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $27.92 and a fifty-two week high of $43.88. The firm has a market cap of $783.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.75.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 565.62%.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $991.2 million in 184 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and one property classified as held for sale).

